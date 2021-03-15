Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.07. 5,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

