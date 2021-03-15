Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 226.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,253.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 146,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 63,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.44. The company had a trading volume of 382,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

