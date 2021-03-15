Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $33,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

VV stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.51. 6,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

