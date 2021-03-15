J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.22

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.22 and last traded at $121.22, with a volume of 2236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.93.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 423,102 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after acquiring an additional 364,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 333,241 shares during the period.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

