J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $115,185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $67,487,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.14. 3,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,923. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $164.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

