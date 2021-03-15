IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IWGFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IWG currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. IWG has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.