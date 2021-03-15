Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of IVH stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

