IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of IVERIC bio worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 424,379 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 43.5% in the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 134,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 88.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 94,625 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $583.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

