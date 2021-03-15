ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Short Interest Update

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 11th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ITM Power stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $6.74. 42,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

ITMPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

