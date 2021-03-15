Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 62,509 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 62,509 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,964,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $109,406,000 after acquiring an additional 549,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.16. 86,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,198. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

