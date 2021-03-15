Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $391,000 Investment in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 104,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quantum by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $197,438.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,165.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,150. The firm has a market cap of $497.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

