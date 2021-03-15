Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435,201 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 614,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 239,096 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 223,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. 284,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,736. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

