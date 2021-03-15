Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522,325 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,796,000 after buying an additional 1,357,929 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,895,000 after buying an additional 730,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,543,000 after buying an additional 1,385,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 572,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

