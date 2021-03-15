Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 1,595.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.62% of Vertiv worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

VRT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.