Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 8,078,484 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 121,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,625. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $152.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average is $131.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.