Italo (XTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Italo has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $28,452.86 and $12.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

