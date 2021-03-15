iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000.

SOXX stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $405.54. 61,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.86 and a 200-day moving average of $376.01. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

