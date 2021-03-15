iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 11th total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of RING stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,670,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

