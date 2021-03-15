iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 43.0% in February

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the February 11th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,718,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after purchasing an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,438,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $72.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

