iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 11th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $94.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.