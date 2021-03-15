iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the February 11th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,529,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

ICLN opened at $25.45 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

