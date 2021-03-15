Isabelle Maddock Sells 500 Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Isabelle Maddock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,185.79).

CRPR stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,050 ($13.72). 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632. James Cropper PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £100.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.24.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

