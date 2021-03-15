Investors Purchase Large Volume of Eli Lilly and Call Options (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 20,989 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 12,346 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $18.57 on Monday, hitting $189.51. The company had a trading volume of 123,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.42. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $181.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

