Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,461 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 551% compared to the typical volume of 378 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. 26,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

