Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX):

3/10/2021 – ESSA Pharma is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – ESSA Pharma is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton.

2/11/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $31.87. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,825. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

