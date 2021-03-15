Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 11th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of PSCD stock opened at $119.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $119.36.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

