Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the February 11th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.08 on Monday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

