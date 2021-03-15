Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CQQQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 88,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $257,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of CQQQ opened at $88.33 on Monday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.