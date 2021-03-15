Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the February 11th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VBF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.21. 1,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,631. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

