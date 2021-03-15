Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading 6.6% Higher

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 4,651,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 20,461,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. Analysts predict that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inuvo news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,369 shares of company stock worth $176,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

