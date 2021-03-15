Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 39.3% in February

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of IKTSY traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.01. 810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

