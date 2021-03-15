Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s previous close.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

