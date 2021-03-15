International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 504,900 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the February 11th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 441,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Redburn Partners cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

