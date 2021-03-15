Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,322,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 11th total of 7,031,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IPPLF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.84. 13,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.86.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

