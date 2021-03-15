Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Up to $4.59

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $7.36. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 68,348 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

