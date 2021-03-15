Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.47

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.47 and last traded at C$152.47, with a volume of 33408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$152.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial to C$177.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.13.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$21.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$145.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.