Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD stock opened at $261.88 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.79.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.