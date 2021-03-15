Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $28,021,676.13 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $346.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 444.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,615 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

