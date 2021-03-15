Insider Selling: United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) EVP Sells 9,998 Shares of Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32.

Shares of UBSI opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $41.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

