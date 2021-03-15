Insider Selling: Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Sells 7,535 Shares of Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.88 million, a P/E ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

