Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Sells $7,146,735.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LYV opened at $87.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.38.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
