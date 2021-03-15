Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Sells $7,146,735.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LYV opened at $87.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

