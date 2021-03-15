Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) President Sells 76,014 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Joseph Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00.

Shares of FNF opened at $41.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,470,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

