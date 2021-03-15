Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 13,077 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,083,429.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EW opened at $82.07 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

