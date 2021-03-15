Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $53,286.50 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $53,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,841.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.43 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 149.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

