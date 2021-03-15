Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $98,587.50 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.71, for a total value of $143,710.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $131.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.