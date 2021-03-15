Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CWH stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camping World by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

