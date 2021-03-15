Insider Selling: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) EVP Sells $343,000.00 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.