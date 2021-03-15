Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Buys 450 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) insider Stephen O’Connor purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, with a total value of £34,353 ($44,882.41).

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,604 ($99.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.92. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,225 ($94.40) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 51.70 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

