Insider Buying: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Acquires C$227,695.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 3,100 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$73.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$227,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,305,954.55.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,750.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,875.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Robitaille acquired 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$78.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$391,250.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$73.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$17.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.