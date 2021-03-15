Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Inghams Group Company Profile

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

