Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Inghams Group Company Profile
